ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new phone scam is targeting residents in the North Country.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was recently notified that some residents have been receiving fraudulent phone calls.

These calls include scammers falsely claiming to represent National Grid. Reports regarding the scam state that the caller stated that a balance was due because of a change in bill processing and then demanded payment from the client.

The caller is also making threats which include the victim’s power being shut off or the victim could be arrested due to this claimed balance.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office advised that utility companies, such as National Grid do not contact customers in this manner.

Residents are urged to not give payment information out to callers and instead contact their utility companies directly.

Those who receive this scam, or similar scams, are urged to contact law enforcement.