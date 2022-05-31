WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — National Grid is preparing for potential severe storms across Northern New York on Wednesday, June 1.

According to weather forecasts, strong winds, potentially damaging gusts and dangerous lightning is expected in Central and Northern New York beginning in the early morning. These conditions are expected to continue throughout the day.

To prepare, National Gird has increased staffing and extended evening and overnight work shifts for Wednesday. Crews are prepared to work as long as needed in the event of a power outage to restore service in affected regions.

National Grid is also urging its customers to keep safety a priority before, during and after a storm by staying prepared. Flashlights and extra batteries should be kept on hand and mobile devices should be fully charged.

If power is lost, all appliances that were on should be turned off. Before operating a generator, disconnect from the household electrical system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger work crews and neighbors.

Downed power lines should be immediately reported to National Grid by calling 1-800-867-5222 or 911.

If a natural gas leak is suspected, all occupants should evacuate the house or building immediately and not use the telephone or light switches. After leaving the house, call 911 and do not return inside until it is deemed safe.

All local outages can be viewed on the map below: