WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Customers without power will likely soon be relieved, according to a press release from National Grid.

Following the holiday blizzard that dumped over four feet of snow and gale-force winds, National Grid said Tuesday that its crews have been working to restore power to nearly all of its customers in central and northern New York.

As of Tuesday morning, over 900 customers still were without power in Jefferson County. There were no reported outages in Lewis County and under 40 in St. Lawrence County, according to the company’s outage map.

National Grid said that its central New York field force consists of nearly 1,000 workers. This includes contractor crews from places such as Canada, Iowa, Oklahoma and Texas. These teams were able to address outages across Franklin, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

However, the company said that residential customers and small businesses who experienced an outage that lasted over 72 consecutive hours due to the storm may be eligible for reimbursement for food or prescription medication spoilage.

Reimbursement claims for qualifying customers must be submitted by January 10, 2023.

Those customers still seeking updates on restoration progress are urged to check National Grid’s site.