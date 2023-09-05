WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – National Grid will begin work starting Monday, September 11 on removing a suspension pipe bridge that spans the Black River northwest of the city of Watertown. Boaters and outdoor enthusiasts are advised to avoid the area for safety reasons.

The bridge connects National Grid assets on both sides of the river in the towns of Pamelia and Watertown near County Route 190 and the I-81 overpass. The suspended pipe, which carries natural gas, requires replacement to allow for future in-line inspections. National Grid delayed the project to this fall due to the economic impact of whitewater rafting on the Black River during the summer months.

Work on the bridge begins next week, and is expected to be completed by Saturday, October 1. National Grid advises the community to do these things for safety reasons:

Stay out of the Black River in the area of NYS Route 12E and County Route 190 near the I-81 overpass in the towns of Pamelia and Watertown. National Grid will have equipment on shore to remove the asset.

Drivers on County Route 190 in the town of Pamelia are asked to proceed with caution between Teal Drive and Rand Park, as construction vehicles may be entering and exiting the area. The work area will be marked accordingly with signage.

The bridge removal is the last step in a natural gas safety and resiliency project. A new gas line has been installed underneath the Black River via horizontal directional drill, connecting the assets on dry land.