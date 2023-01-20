FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing is preparing for training in the North Country next week.

The Guard is set to conduct aviation training on Fort Drum’s RRange 48 on Tuesday, January 24 and again from February 1 through February 3, according to a press release from Fort Drum Public Affairs.

Several large munitions will be used during this training, including heavy bomb drops, officials said in the press release.

Public Affairs warned that community members can expect elevated noise levels from the training, especially those who live or work near Range 48.

Those with noise-related issues are asked to contact the 174th Attack Wing Public Affairs, submit a form on New York’s Division of Military and Naval Affairs website, or call 1-800-228-3567.