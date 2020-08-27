National Guard provided assistance at Herkimer dairy distribution

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York National Guard provider volunteer assistance for a milk distribution event on August 26.
During a free milk and drive through event ten soldiers supported the American Dairy Association North East, Herkimer Community College and Herkimer County residents.
Volunteers from the New York Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion set up tents for distribution, directed traffic, and loaded vehicles with other volunteers from the community and local government.
LATEST STORIES:
- NBA players decide to restart playoffs after boycotts
- Governor Cuomo provides Thursday coronavirus update for NYS
- Gov. Cuomo says New York State will not follow new CDC guidelines for testing
- NYSUT: mask wearing in schools mandatory at all times
- If colleges and universities meet new COVID-19 threshold, they must convert to online learning
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.