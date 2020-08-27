National Guard provided assistance at Herkimer dairy distribution

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) -- As schools begin the 2020-2021 school year, both remotely and in-person NYSUT is calling New York State to take immediate action.

New York State United Teachers in partnerships with the American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten and local educators called on New York to update Department of Health school reopening guidelines on August 27. They requested the mandatory the wearing of masks at all times indoors during the school day. With the exceptions for appropriate break periods and medical accommodations.