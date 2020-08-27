National Guard provided assistance at Herkimer dairy distribution

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

National Guard volunteers assist with dairy distribution July 30. Herkimer County Community College hosted another event August 26

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York National Guard provider volunteer assistance for a milk distribution event on August 26.

During a free milk and drive through event ten soldiers supported the American Dairy Association North East, Herkimer Community College and Herkimer County residents.

Volunteers from the New York Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion set up tents for distribution, directed traffic, and loaded vehicles with other volunteers from the community and local government.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story