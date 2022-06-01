MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — National Guard troops departed Northern New York on the final day of May after months of providing support at the Alice Hyde Medical Center.

Since February, a four-person National Guard team had been stationed at the AHMC’s Alice Center. The Guardsman spent the past three months assisting with tasks such as welcoming and screening visitors, dietary work, administrative tasks and assisting with activities.

The team was assigned to the Alice Center as a part of New York’s push to bolster staffing at long-term care facilities during the omicron wave of COVID-19.

In late 2021, Gov. Kathy Hochul deployed 60 National Guard Medical Teams to long-term care facilities across the state, to provide clinical services to facilities struggling amid a nationwide health care staffing crisis. Additional non-medically-trained teams were then deployed in early 2022.

“Like facilities across New York and the country, we are incredibly grateful for the support of our National Guard partners,” UVM Health Network’s AVP of Long-Term Care Susan Biondolillo said in a press release. “Not only have they been kind, courteous and compassionate throughout their time with us, they provided us with support at a time when staffing shortages and an unpredictable COVID variant were combining to create challenges for every member of our long-term care team.”

“Having them here has been great,” Alice Center Nursing Director Valerie Lester added. “They’ve done everything from scrub pots and fill water pitchers to interact with our residents and welcome friends and family who have come for a visit.”

The National Guard team officially departed the facility on May 31. However, according to Biondolillo, their departure will not impact Alice Center operations or programs.

“Our employees will continue to do what they do best – deliver great, compassionate care to our residents, and work together as we continue to adapt to what continues to be an unpredictable public health emergency,” Biondolillo said.