National Honey Bee Day: What the buzz is all about

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — National Honeybee Day is August 21, so what is the buzz all about? The national day recognizes both honey bees and the beekeepers who tend the hives and encourages the public to buy locally grown honey.

According to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, the first National Honey Bee Day was recognized after a proclamation was issued on August 11 in 2009 by Secretary of Agriculture Thomas J. Vilsek. Now the day is celebrated on the third Saturday of August every year.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the pollination of the alone honey bee is valued above $14 billion a year. Declining numbers of different species of bees have been noticed around the world making the national day to support bees even more important. According to the National Day Calendar website the public can plant wildflowers, orchards, and other flowering plants, to support pollinators such as honey bees.

Although bees depend on the nectar of a variety of plants to survive, humans depend on honeybees for survival as well. Bees not only contribute to the pollination of wildflowers, but also to the pollination of agricultural crops and without their pollinating abilities, many nutritious plants we depend on wouldn’t reproduce.

According to the There is a Day for That website, out of the 20,000 species of bees only seven produce honey. Another fun fact they shared was that honey almost never spoils if it is in a sealed container. They said that archaeologists have found 3000-year-old honey in an ancient Egyptian tomb which was still recognizably honey.

There are many ways to find locally grown honey including using the Local Honey Finder website.