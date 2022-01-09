(WWTI) — Citizens are using January 9 as an opportunity to appreciate law enforcement officers across the country.

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was created by several organizations in 2015, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The day was created to thank officers across the country for all the daily sacrifices they make for their communities.

Some of the organizations supporting the observance include:

Concerns of Police Survivors

FBI National Academy Associates

Fraternal Order of Police

International Association of Chief of Police

Officer Down Memorial Page

Law Enforcement United

National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

International Conference of Police Chaplains

National Troopers Coalition

Since then the inaugural celebration, many more organizations from across the nation have joined forces to support National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (L.E.A.D.) in order to spread encouragement and respect to the dedicated men and women.

Citizens who would like to show their support of the holiday are encouraged to send a note to their local, county, or state police agency. Another way residents can show their support is by posting blue on their social media with #NationalLawEnforcementAppreciationDay.

Residents are also invited to wear blue or shine a blue porch light outside their homes. More information on the holiday can be found on the nationaldaycalendar website.