CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — National Public Health Week will begin on April 4 and the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department will be taking part in the celebration.

According to the department, this year’s theme is “Public Health Is Where You Are” and focuses on the places where we are, physically, mentally, and societally, affecting our health and our lives. The department is encouraging the public to embrace the idea.

The department will be celebrating the power of prevention, advocating for healthy and fair policies, sharing strategies for increasing equity, and highlighting the role of a strong public health system, through posts on their social media. the health department’s Facebook page will be sharing ways individuals can make an impact throughout the week.

They will also be highlighting information about each of the programs and services St. Lawrence County Public Health offers. More information about the week and the county’s health department can be found on their website.