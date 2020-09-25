National Public Lands Day September 26: Visit a NYS Park

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Looking to get outside this weekend? Visit any national park for free.

The United States National Park Service will celebrate the annual National Public Lands Day. Traditionally the nation’s largest volunteer day, it “celebrates the connection between people and green space in their community.”

In honor of this day, NPS encourages all to get outside, visit a national park for free, volunteer and share favorite outdoor activities on social media.

NPS / Juliana Luna

With over 400 parks open everyday, NPS stated that the “fee-free days provide a great opportunity to visit a new place or an old favorite.”

Here is a list of National Parks in New York State open to all on September 26:

Appalachian National Scenic Trail

Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail

Erie Canalway

Gateway National Recreation Area

Harriet Tubman National Historical Park

North Country Scenic Trail

Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River

Washington- Rochambeau Revolutionary Route

The 24 National Park Sites in New York also include monuments, historic sites and national monuments. Visit the full list on the National Parks website.

