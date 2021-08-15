National Relaxation Day: 10 ways to take it easy

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — August 15 is National Relaxation Day, a perfect excuse to sit back and enjoy a Sunday in the sunshine.

According to National Today’s website, the national day was introduced by 9-year-old Sean Moeller in 1985. Moeller has continued to celebrate the day by choosing one individual every year who sets an example of what a day of relaxation should look like since 2016.

Stress can be harmful to an individual’s health, both mentally and physically. Most doctors agree that finding ways to relax and finding ways to reduce stress will improve overall health.

According to Mental Floss’s website there are many scientific ways to unwind and celebrate the holiday. Although there are many different ways to relax your body, here are ten specific ways people can take it easy on August 15:

Eat a banana. The potassium in the fruit helps regulate the body’s blood pressure, which can help the body bounce back quicker when it’s experiencing stress. Chew some gum. The act of chewing gum has been proven to lower cortisol and improve people’s mood. Blow up a balloon. Blowing up a balloon can help people refocus on their breathing and inhale more oxygen to help relaxation. Mow the lawn. Research shows that a chemical released by a mowed lawn makes people feel happy and relaxed. Meditate. Numerous studies show that just a few minutes of disengaging from your stressors rejuvenates your ability to tackle work. Eat some chocolate. Studies show that even just 40 grams of dark chocolate a day can help you de-stress. Laugh. Laughing at something funny, whether its a joke or video online, can physically relax the body by increasing the endorphins released by your brain. Listen to classical music. Classical music has been shown to slow people’s heart rate, lower blood pressure, and even decrease levels of stress hormones. Kiss someone. Kissing releases oxytocin, a chemical that is shown to reduce levels of the stress hormone cortisol. Spend some time in nature. Studies have shown patients in hospital rooms with plants report lower stress. Even just stepping into a lush space can reduce your heart rate. Plants are effective at increasing oxygen and clearing out toxins, which helps the body breathe easier.

More ways to relax on this national day can be found on the mental floss website.