CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Canton has been named in a National Science Foundation grant as the lead institution for six colleges to broaden participation in research, innovation and entrepreneurship, according to a press release. The National Science Foundation Enabling Partnerships to Increase Innovation Capacity Grant is investing $2.4 million in total funding for six colleges, giving each institution $400,000 in funding over three years through the SUNY Research Foundation.

“In collaboration with our partners, we are dedicated to supporting our faculty and students in acquiring the skills and resources they need to expand their research horizons and transform their ideas into entrepreneurial ventures.” SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran

In addition to SUNY Canton, the Leveraging Innovation to Grow High Tech and University Partnerships Collaborative is an alliance that includes:

Rowan College of Burlington County;

Marymount University;

Alvernia University;

Kean University; and

Bowie State University.

The LIGHT UP Collaborative will develop and enhance the innovation enterprise network at each institution, creating a greater ecosystem within the mid-Atlantic and Northeastern US.

“Research at SUNY Canton has grown extensively in the past several years. Students can embark on cutting-edge research projects with the support of their faculty members in all three academic schools at the college.” SUNY Canton Science, Health and Criminal Justice Dean Michele A. Snyder, Ph.D., the principal investigator on the grant.

Currently, student research opportunities include:

Measuring the material properties of asphalt within SUNY Canton’s Canino School of Engineering Technology;

Faculty-led psychology and sociology research conducted within the School of Business and Liberal Arts; and

Cybersecurity-focused studies conducted through the Advanced Information Security and Privacy Lab through the School of Science, Health and Criminal Justice.

Each institution has its objectives and new efforts will encourage innovative teaching, learning and training for faculty and students. Additional information on SUNY Canton and this collaboration is available on SUNY Canton’s website. More information on this grant is available on the National Science Foundation Website.