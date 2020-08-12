National Science Foundation Grant to be awarded to St. Lawrence University

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A National Science Foundation Grant, which helps to support research, innovation, and discovery will be awarded to St. Lawrence University.

Th university will receive $288,990.00 to help support their acquisition of a Spectrometer. This device will be used for research and training purposes.

“This grant returns tax dollars to our district to support teaching and research for undergraduate students in chemistry and biochemistry, not only just at St. Lawrence, but at SUNY Canton and SUNY Potsdam as well, said Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. “I look forward to seeing how this funding influences scientific research and collaboration between these institutions.”

This award is supported by the Major Research Instrumentation and Chemistry Research Instrumentation Programs.

