National Voters Registration Day: How North Country residents can register locally

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Ahead of this year’s election in November, September 28 is National Voters Registration Day.

Although this year is not a presidential election, residents are encouraged to vote in local and state elections for campaigning officials. To vote in these elections, an individual must be a resident of the state, county, city of the village they desire to vote in for at least 30 days before the election.

Individuals must also be 18 years old, not be in prison or on parole for a felony conviction, not be adjudged mentally incompetent by a court and not claim the right to vote elsewhere.

Residents have the option to register in person or by mail. To receive a New York State Voter Registration form, individuals can enter their name directly into the NYS Board of Elections mailing database, call 1-800-FOR-VOTE hotline, or download the form online. Once the form is completed, it must be signed and mailed to the county board of elections.

To mail a form or register in person, residents must go to their local county board of elections or any agency-based voter registration center. Below is a breakdown of where to register to vote in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

Jefferson County Board of Elections

175 Arsenal Street

Watertown, New York 13601

Lewis County Board of Elections

In-person registration:

7550 South State Street

Lowville, New York 13367

By mail:

7660 North State Street

Lowville, New York 13367

St. Lawrence County Board of Elections

80 State Highway 310

Canton, New York 13617

The 2021 Election will be held on Tuesday, November 2 across the country. Residents have the option to vote on election day or through early voting options at each Board of Elections Office. Below is a listing of dates and times to vote early in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

Saturday, October 23: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 24: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, October 25: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, October 26: Noon to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, October 27: Noon to 8 p.m.

Thursday, October 28: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, October 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 30: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 31: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those who vote during the early voting period are not eligible to vote on Election Day.

To request an absentee ballot, residents must complete and mail in the ballot to the county board of elections no later than 15 days before the election. New York State Absentee Ballot applications can be found here.

Below are links to results from the 2021 Primary Election in each county: