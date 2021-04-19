National Weather Service: Chance of late season snowfall in North Country this week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Despite spring-like temperatures in the North Country in the beginning of the week, there is a still a chance of a late season snowfall.

The National Weather Service has reported that a late season snowfall is likely Tuesday night and Wednesday across New York State. Locations with the greatest chance of seeing this weather include higher elevations in Lewis County.

According to the NWS, there is a 71% chance of two inches of snow or more in Lowville and a 60% chance in Watertown. See graphic below for more forecasted snowfalls.

A late season SNOWFALL looks likely Tuesday night and Wednesday. Though a bit early to pinpoint amounts this graphic shows the chances of seeing 2" or more of snow. Snow will stick to mainly grassy and elevated surfaces, but a slushy accumulation is likely on some roads. #NYwx pic.twitter.com/Slvey18Jm3 — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) April 19, 2021

The NWS stated that this snowfall has the possibility of sticking mainly to grassy and elevated surfaces, however a slushy accumulation is likely on some roads.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the week for more local weather updates.