National Women’s Suffrage month set for August

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — In honor of the 100th anniversary, a House of Representatives resolution celebrates the ratification of the 19th Amendment, and the amendment becoming part of the United States Constitution.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik cosponsored this resolution in honor of women’s suffrage in the United States. These historic anniversaries will desginate August as National Women’s Suffrage Month.

“The Women’s Suffrage Movement has deep ties to the North Country and upstate New York,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “I am proud to represent a district that is home of the birthplace of Elizabeth Cady Stanton in Johnstown and Susan B. Anthony’s home in Greenwich. These women were essential voices of the Women’s Suffrage Movement, and I am proud to honor their legacy in a number of ways.”

The 19th Amendment, ratified in August of 1920, prohibited the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex.

