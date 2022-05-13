POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Potsdam is searching for its next president.

The College announced on May 12 that it officially launched a national search for its 18th president.

Up until this point, Dr. Philip T. Neisser has been serving as SUNY Potsdam Officer-in-Charge after Dr. John L. Graham was posthumously appointed as the College’s president in December 2021.

Dr. Graham unexpectedly died on November 29, 2021, while he was leading SUNY Potsdam as Officer-in-Charge.

To fill the role of President, SUNY Potsdam created a Presidential Search Committee and will and the search firm RPA Inc. has been retained to recruit the ideal candidate.

According to SUNY Potsdam College Council Chair and Presidential Search Committee Chair June F. O’Neill, the committee had its first meeting this week on May 11.

“I am pleased to announce the membership of the Presidential Search Committee and to report that we held our first meeting [May 11], where Chancellor Stanley charged the group with our task to find SUNY Potsdam’s next leader,” O’Neill said in a press release. “The search committee makeup is consistent with the SUNY Presidential Search Guidelines and representative of the wide range of excellent work that takes place at SUNY Potsdam each day.”

The Presidential Search Committee is comprised of representatives from the College Council representatives, elected faculty members, academic deans, alumni, professional and support staff, the College Foundation, students, the Chancellor’s senior staff, the Chancellor’s liaison and College liaison.

Nominations or applications for this position can be submitted by emailing suny.potsdampotsdam@rpainc.org,