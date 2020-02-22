Native American Tribes across New York State to receive federal funding for affordable housing

(WWTI) – HUD Secretary Ben Carson announced more than $655 million in Indian Housing Block Grants (IHBG) to Native American Tribes in 38 States in an effort to create better affordable housing opportunities, including almost $6 million for Tribes across New York State.
“President Trump and HUD are committed to providing our Native American Tribes with the tools they need to create better, affordable housing opportunities for their families,” said Secretary Ben Carson. “These grant funds will allow local leaders to build stronger and vibrant communities that drive more economic development.”
“HUD is committed to helping Native Americans thrive and the funding announced today helps them build sustainable communities,” added Assistant Secretary for Public and Indian Housing R. Hunter Kurtz.
Indian Housing Block Grants primarily benefit low-income Native American and Alaska Native families.
Below is a summary of the funding being allocated for Native American Tribes in New York State:
- Cayuga Nation (Seneca Falls) – $287,948
- Oneida Indian Nation of New York (Verona) – $790,973
- Onondaga Nation (Nedrow) – $74,594
- Seneca Nation of New York (Irving) – $2,527,158
- Shinnecock Indian Nation (Southampton) – $114,873
- St. Regis Mohawk Tribe (Akwesasne) – $1,991,057
- Tonawanda Band of Seneca (Basom) – $74,594
- Tuscarora Nation (Lewiston) – $74,594
