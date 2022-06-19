MARTINSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Natural Bridge is facing charges after allegedly stealing from a store located in Lowville.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, they received a shoplifting complaint at Lowville Sport and Farm located in the town of Martinsburg. As a result of an investigation, 25-year-old Jacob W. Neddo from Natural Bridge was arrested on June 18.

Neddo was charged with Petit Larceny which is a Class A Misdemeanor. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are pending, according to the LCSO.