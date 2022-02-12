CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — State police are investigating a fatal crash that took place in Carthage.

According to a press release from New York State Police, a motor vehicle crash that involved a pedestrian took place around 6 p.m. on February 10. The crash occurred at the intersection of State Street and Church Street in Carthage.

An investigation into the incident determined that 80-year-old Donald B. Watson from Natural Bridge was crossing State Street outside of the crosswalk when he was struck by a pickup truck. The truck was being operated by 54-year-old Michael J. McLane from Champion.

Watson was transported to Carthage Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.