DIANA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Natural Bridge has been arrested in relation to a motor vehicle accident that occurred in December.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Leland G. Arnold was operating a Jeep Cherokee around 2:12 a.m. on December 30 when he failed to negotiate a curve on Henry Road in Diana and crashed into a group of trees. In the release, the Sheriff’s Office said excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

Arnold failed a field sobriety test at the scene and submitted to a chemical test to determine the alcohol content of his blood. As a result, he was arrested on February 26 and charged with Aggravated DWI, Common Law DWI, and Speed not Reasonable and Prudent.

Arnold was arraigned in the town of Turin CAP Court and released on his own recognizance. Lewis County Search and Rescue, Lewis County D.O.T., Natural Bridge Fire Department, Harrisville Ambulance, Carthage Ambulance, and New York State Police assisted at the scene.