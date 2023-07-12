LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Naturally Lewis has announced, in a press release, three new grant funds through its Community Economic Development Fund with a combined total of $150,000.

These grant funds are:

Small Things, Big Impacts Fund;

Community Connections Fund; and

Building Business Fund.

The Community Economic Development Fund has been established between the Lewis County Development Corporation and Number Three Wind Farm from a host-community agreement.

The Small Things, Big Impacts Fund will receive $20,000 to support small-scale projects with awards up to $1,000 that will have a big impact. The priority for the fund is visibility, such as signage, branding, packaging, murals/artwork and mobile visibility. Applications for the Small Things, Big Impacts Fund will open on July 17 and close on August 18 at 3 p.m.

The Community Connections Fund will receive $30,000 to support municipalities, schools and community organizations in projects that will increase the quality of life for community benefit. Applications for the Community Connections Fund will open on July 17 and close on September 1 at 3 p.m.

The Building Business Fund will receive $100,000 to support local businesses, by providing matching funds, to invest in scaling up and growing, with awards of $10,000 and more. Funds can be used for equipment and machinery or business services and professional services to assist in business growth. Projects must show overall benefit to the community and promote economic development through business growth. Applications for the Building Business Fund will open on September 5 and close on October 13 at 3 p.m.

Applications for all programs will be reviewed by the Community Economic Development Fund Committee, consisting of six community leaders and one Lewis County Development Corporation board member.

More information about the Community Economic Development Fund and each of the grant opportunities are available on the funds website or by following Naturally Lewis on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.