WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Naturally Lewis is hosting the empowerED series to help new and existing businesses in Lewis County.

The series will include discussions, workshops, and presentations to help businesses learn, connect and support each other. The inaugural series is sponsored by Northern Credit Union.

The series will be held at varying locations with the first two events to be held at Judge’s Quarters Bed and Breakfast on 7485 South State Street in Lowville. It will also cover a wide range of topics that are important for small businesses and community organizations.

Here are the first three events in the empowerED series that are scheduled:

July 28: “5 Basics of Financial Literacy Every Small Business Owner Needs to Know”

August 25: “4 Steps for Turning Your Website into Your Most Effective Employee”

September 29: “5 Write-Offs for Your Small Business Tax Strategy”

To register for an event and to find more information on the empowerED series, visit naturallylewis.com/events.