LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) -Naturally Lewis has announced the recipients of the Small Things, Big Impacts Fund. The money is an opportunity designed to support small projects that will have a big impact on Lewis County communities.

This year, nearly $14,000 has been awarded to 15 businesses and organizations in the county. The awarded projects are estimated to have an impact of over $40,000 for the local economy.

The Small Things, Big Impacts Fund aims to empower local businesses and organizations by providing grants of up to $1,000. The focus for the 2023 funding cycle was enhancing the visibility of businesses and organizations, encompassing initiatives such as signage, branding, digital marketing, packaging, murals/artwork, and mobile visibility.

The award recipients are as follows:

Azahar Roast House (Lowville) – funding will assist with logo enhancement and promotional materials – $664.50

– funding will assist with a trade show display – $1,000 Foothills Market, LLC (Lowville) funding will assist with vehicle signage, exterior signage and interior shelving – $1,000

Grand Slam Safety (Croghan) – funding will assist with vehicle and trailer signage – $1,000

Transitional Living Services of Northern New York (Lowville) – funding will assist with exterior signage – $1,000

Trish Michael, Author (Lowville) – funding will assist with branded materials for events – $1,000

For more information about the Small Things, Big Impacts Fund under the Community Economic Development Program, and other Naturally Lewis initiatives, visit https://naturallylewis.com/growing- opportunities/cedf, or follow Naturally Lewis on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn at @naturallylewis.