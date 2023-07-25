LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Naturally Lewis announced, in a press release, the launch of Art in the Park, an initiative focused on partnering with local artists to showcase their work with the community while adding color and local flair to the parks.

In partnership with Rags & Rivers, Art in the Park aligns with Naturally Lewis’s mission to support local businesses, encourage local placemaking initiatives and boost tourism in Lewis County.

The art walk will take place from Friday, September 8, to Monday, October 2, at the Lyons Falls Riverside Park. The grand opening of the art walk will be held in conjunction with the Food Truck Fridays Lewis County event at Lyons Falls Riverside Park from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Artists are encouraged to attend the grand opening and visit the art walk occasionally to discuss their work.

The works will be displayed outdoors, therefor any submissions cannot be original copies and only two-dimensional works can be submitted. Submissions for the initiative are being accepted on the Naturally Lewis website through Wednesday, August 2.

A committee will review the submissions for quality and appropriateness, with the top 25 submissions being notified and invited to participate in the art walk event. There is a fee to participate in the initiative which includes printing and installation fees, public exposure of your artwork and the return of the print to the you following the art walk.

More information on the art walk initiative and to submit your art is available on the Naturally Lewis website.