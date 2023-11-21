LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Naturally Lewis’s Membership Awards Night had over 120 guests in attendance as they honored the achievements of the Lewis County Business Community throughout 2023 and looked ahead in anticipation for next year.

“The Membership Awards Night is a great way to take a step back to recognize all the wonderful achievements of our members in the past year and it is truly a testament to the strength of our community the support we received for this event” Jenna Lauraine, Programs and Partnerships Director at Naturally Lewis

The event was sponsored by AmeriCU Credit Union in Northern Credit Union and was a celebration of community spirit and collaboration which reflected the dedication and hard work of the Naturally Lewis Membership. Attendees enjoyed a night of camaraderie and recognition, with the following recognized as Annual Award Winners:

Hopenhagen Farm: Recipient of the Discover Tug Hill Tourism Award

Tug Hill Artisan Roasters: Recipient of the Outstanding Business Award

South Lewis Central School District: Recipient of the Community Excellency Award

Scott Gilbert: Recipient of the Emerging Entrepreneur Award

Winners were nominated by Naturally Lewis staff based on predetermined criteria and voted on by the community. Community voting participation this year received a record number of votes for Naturally Lewis with nearly 800 votes.

“Throughout the night there was a common theme: ‘Lewis County is the place to be!’ There is a strong sense of community between our businesses and the whole community is cheering them on.” Jenna Lauraine, Programs and Partnerships Director at Naturally Lewis

The Membership Awards Night served as a fitting tribute to the resilience and creativity of Naturally Lewis. To learn more about Naturally Lewis you can visit their website, blog or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin.