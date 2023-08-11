LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Naturally Lewis has selected artists to be featured in its art walk. Art in the Park will be a outdoor art exhibit held from Friday, September 8 through Monday, October 2 at the Lyons Falls Riverside Park.

Here are the artists that have been selected:

Amanda Drake – Lyonsdale

Ashley Galligan – Forestport

Ashley VanBeber – Boonville

Cheryl Priest – Adams Center

Courtney Newvine – Port Leyden

Danita Sessions – Glenfield

Darlene Croniser – Lyons Falls

Frank Ashby – Barneveld

Heather Collins – Port Leyden

Jennifer Wright – Croghan

Jesse Irwin – Great Bend

Lee Ann Platt – Boonville

Maryann Girardi Ubriaco – Watertown

Megan Kleine – Lyons Falls

Megan Krokowski – Lyons Falls

Olivia Sheldon – Copenhagen

Rachel Grunert – Beaver Falls

Sharon Kelly – Lowville

Travis Widrick – Lowville

Vashta Osbourne – Glenfield

Veda Bailey – Port Leyden

William Paige Scott – Port Leyden

The Art Committee comprised of local creatives and community members selected the works that will go on display.

The grand opening of Art in the Park will be held in conjunction with Food Truck Fridays

at the Lyons Falls Riverside Park on Friday, September 8, 2023. The public is encouraged to

attend this opening to enjoy the featured local artwork and meet the artists.

For more information on the grand opening and the Art in the Park art walk please visit

the Naturally Lewis website.