LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Naturally Lewis has selected artists to be featured in its art walk. Art in the Park will be a outdoor art exhibit held from Friday, September 8 through Monday, October 2 at the Lyons Falls Riverside Park.
Here are the artists that have been selected:
- Amanda Drake – Lyonsdale
- Ashley Galligan – Forestport
- Ashley VanBeber – Boonville
- Cheryl Priest – Adams Center
- Courtney Newvine – Port Leyden
- Danita Sessions – Glenfield
- Darlene Croniser – Lyons Falls
- Frank Ashby – Barneveld
- Heather Collins – Port Leyden
- Jennifer Wright – Croghan
- Jesse Irwin – Great Bend
- Lee Ann Platt – Boonville
- Maryann Girardi Ubriaco – Watertown
- Megan Kleine – Lyons Falls
- Megan Krokowski – Lyons Falls
- Olivia Sheldon – Copenhagen
- Rachel Grunert – Beaver Falls
- Sharon Kelly – Lowville
- Travis Widrick – Lowville
- Vashta Osbourne – Glenfield
- Veda Bailey – Port Leyden
- William Paige Scott – Port Leyden
The Art Committee comprised of local creatives and community members selected the works that will go on display.
The grand opening of Art in the Park will be held in conjunction with Food Truck Fridays
at the Lyons Falls Riverside Park on Friday, September 8, 2023. The public is encouraged to
attend this opening to enjoy the featured local artwork and meet the artists.
For more information on the grand opening and the Art in the Park art walk please visit
the Naturally Lewis website.