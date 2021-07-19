Nature and Networking event in St. Lawrence County begins on July 22

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency are hosting the third “Nature and Networking” event.

The event will be held at the Gouverneur Community Center at 4:30 p.m. on July 22.

“We are thrilled to have a chance to network in person with St. Lawrence County business leaders at the Gouverneur Community Center next week.” said Ben Dixon, STLC Chamber Executive Director.

At 4:30 p.m., participants can either choose to be in small groups, or stay back at the community center. This will then lead into a program starting at 5 p.m where one of the major topics of discussion will be employee retention. This will allow the organizers to have a dialogue with business leaders about their efforts to retain employees and give participants the opportunity to share strategies they believe to be successful.

To register those interested can go online. Anyone interested in the event can contact Ben Dixon via email or by phone at ben@slcchamber.org or 315-386-4000.