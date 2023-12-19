LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lewis County Fair will be bringing in country music star Neal McCoy for a big concert on July 19, 2024.

In a press release, the fair said the two-time Entertainer of the Year will host a concert at 7:30 p.m. July 19 at the 203rd edition of the fair. McCoy has released 15 studio albums and has sold over 6 million records. He has three platinum albums, five top 10 hits and five number one singles. His hits include “Wink” and “The Shake”, and “No Doubt About It.”

McCoy has been on 17 USA tours around the world and says it is one of the achievements he is most proud of. He recites the Pledge of Allegiance daily on Facebook Live. He has been doing this since January 2016 and has had tens of millions of views.

Tickets for the concert will be available online starting Friday, December 15. This year there will be early-bird tickets available at a discounted price. Tickets will be $40 for trackside standing and $30 for grandstand seating. These discounted prices will only be available until March 1st.

The Lewis County Fair board wants to remind our patrons to purchase tickets from our website www.lewiscountyfair.org. This will be the 3rd year that we have used Ticket Spice for ticketing and have had a great experience.