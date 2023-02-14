WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Funding opportunities are available for nonprofit organizations serving at least seven different communities in Jefferson and Lewis counties through the Northern New York Community Foundation.

The Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund provides support for programs, projects and initiatives that enhance the quality of life for residents of all ages in the Boonville, Constableville, and Westernville communities. Up to $60,000 is available this year.

The Orchestral Fund provides support for live orchestral performances in the Watertown area. Eligible nonprofit organizations are required to have at least 20 performers in the group with an instrumental component. Up to $25,000 is available this year.

Up to $15,000 is available this year through the George R. Davis Fund for Lowville, which provides support for programs, projects and initiatives that impact the quality of life for residents in the Village and Town of Lowville.

The Carolyn Whitney Fund provides support for tree planting projects in the City of Watertown. Up to $4,500 is available this year.

Up to $2,000 is available this year through the Lighthouse Fund, which provides support to nonprofit organizations providing services to disadvantaged and vulnerable populations in the Cape Vincent and Clayton communities.

The deadline to apply for each of the grants is April 21, 2023. Applications are available on the Northern New York Community Foundation’s website.

Additional grant opportunities include the Community Foundation’s general grant program and its Jefferson Economic Development Fund. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis for each.

The Community Foundation stewards nearly 20 grant programs available to nonprofit organizations in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. Information regarding each of the opportunities is available on the Community Foundation’s website or by calling NNYCF at 315-782-7110.