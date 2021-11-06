Nearly 1K Jefferson County residents in mandatory quarantine for COVID-19

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County officials updated residents about COVID-19 cases in the county on Friday, November 5.

In the report, the county confirmed that 52 individuals have tested positive for the coronavirus. This was after 1,182 tests were processed in the county.

With these new cases, there are now 535 county residents in mandatory isolation, 22 of which are hospitalized, and 44 in nursing homes. However, there are no cases among residents in assisted living. There are an additional 997 individuals in mandatory quarantine in the county.

Also on Friday, Jefferson County confirmed that recoveries have increased by 67 and that there were no new deaths. The county’s overall death toll sits at 113 after several deaths have been reported over the last few weeks.

Jefferson County’s seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate remained at 6.9% on Friday. The County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the coronavirus.

Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.