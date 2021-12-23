LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 cases are continuing to be reported in Lewis County.

In a December 22 update from Lewis County, officials confirmed that 199 individuals remain in COVID-19 quarantine in the county.

Additionally, 120 COVID-19 cases in the county remained active, with nine Lewis County residents hospitalized with COVID-related complications. There have also been 39 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Lewis County Public Health also recently also reported that the county’s COVID-19 vaccination rate was 48% on December 13, confirming that the majority of residents had yet to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

To increase this rate, officials are continuing to urge eligible residents to get all doses of the vaccine, including booster and third doses when applicable. A full list of upcoming vaccination clinics can be found on the Lewis County website.

In an effort to test residents, Lewis County Health System is also continuing its free COVID drive-through testing site at the Maple Ridge Center in Lowville for county residents and employees. Testing is done every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from noon to 1 p.m.