Nearly $200K in funding announced to combat fatal disease impacting New York wildlife populations

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Funding has been announced to protect New York’s wildlife from Chronic Wasting Disease.

United States Minority Leader Charles Schumer and United States Senator Kirsten Gillibrand have announced federal funding for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. The funding amounts to $180,366 and will help to protect New York’s wildlife and deer from Chronic Wasting Disease.

According to the DEC, Chronic Wasting Disease is an untreatable, fatal brain and nervous system disease typically found in deer, elk and moose. First detected in 2005, the disease has been documented to impact populations, decrease life expectancy and spread geographically.

According to Senator Schumer, recent funding allocated through the United State Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service will be used to created a digital media campaign. The campaign will be research based and help to spread awareness on how to control and reduce risks of the disease.

New York’s diverse wildlife and amazing outdoor ecosystems are part of what make this state so beautiful,” said Senator Schumer. “We must do everything we can to foster healthy biodiversity and protect our deer and moose populations from Chronic Wasting Disease.”

“New York State is home to diverse wildlife and we must address the ever-evolving challenges impacting local plants and animals,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This critical funding will help protect our biodiversity and reduce the risk of Chronic Wasting Disease for deer and elk – especially the white-tailed deer population in New York State that are at serious risk of CWD.

