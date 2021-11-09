Nearly 500 COVID-19 cases remain active in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 continues to be on the rise in St. Lawrence County.

According to the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department, 82 additional COVID-19 cases were identified in the county on November 9. There are now 495 active cases in the county with 20 individuals hospitalized.

St. Lawrence County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus. The county’s positivity rate is 6.15% and 55.3% of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, 136 county residents have died and 13,199 have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Public Health is urging all to wear masks indoors in public spaces.

The county is continuing its COVID-19 vaccination effort and administering doses of the first, second and booster vaccination at upcoming clinics. These are all listed on the St. Lawrence County Public Health website.

COVID-19 testing is also available throughout the county. Some urgent care and provider offices are doing performing testing. Testing is being done by appointment only. Please call the hotline numbers below between 8a-4p if you have symptoms or feel you should be tested: