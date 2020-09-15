Nearly 600 North Country students awarded scholarships through community foundation

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Nearly 600 students from Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties have been awarded scholarships to help support post-secondary education.

The Northern New York Community Foundation announced that through a partnership with private donors and public and private schools, 531 students have been awarded scholarships. Awards totaled over $900,000. Throughout the year 28 new scholarships were created by donors in the community.

“Community Foundation donors consistently express their belief in the value of education for both our region and society. We are seeing an increase in interest to diversify how we support students, including greater emphasis on technical and trade programs and supporting students who may not otherwise receive assistance from other sources,” said NNYCF Executive Director Rande S. Richardson. “We are also humbled that many have chosen to honor friends and loved ones in ways that perpetuate their impact on the lives of local students and a better future.”

The Community Foundation confirmed that 261 students were awarded scholarships, 139 students in Lewis County and 121 in St. Lawrence County. Additionally 25 students from schools outside the three counties received awards as well as nine nontraditional students.

According to NNYCF, criteria for scholarships include geography, major of study, college or university attended and student achievements.

A full list of 2020-2021 award recipients can be found on the Northern New York Community Foundation website.

