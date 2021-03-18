Nearly 900 cartons of illegal cigarettes seized by NYS in Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance announced on Thursday the seizure of a significant amount of untaxed cigarettes.

According to the Department, nearly 900 cartons were uncovered in Onondaga County.

The Department stated that investigators seized the illegal products after searching 10 retail locations within the region on March 10, 2020. Those found to be in possession of the products face penalties including revocation of the Certificate of Registration required to sell tobacco products.

“Our investigators are working statewide to enforce the law and level the playing field for law-abiding business owners, who are put at a competitive disadvantage by the illegal sale of untaxed cigarettes,” said New York State Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Michael Schmidt. “We’ll continue to work with all our partners in law enforcement to root out tax evasion and expose illegal business operations.”

Illegal cigarettes were found at the following locations:

Smoke Line Convenience Inc, 527 Charles Ave., Syracuse

Park Deli & Grocery LLC, 900 Park Ave., Syracuse

Wolf Street Market LLC, 339 Wolf St., Syracuse

20/20 Tobacco Shop & Conv., 3100 James St., Syracuse

Midler Market Inc, 3009 James St Syracuse

Mattydale Cigar &Tobacco LLC, 2223 Brewerton Rd., Syracuse

Mattydale Express/Grand Ave, 2109 Brewerton Rd., Syracuse

Cicero Smoke Shop Inc, 8033 Brewerton Rd., Cicero

GFM & Son, Inc., 1202 Willis Ave., Syracuse

Wolf Street Market faces additional penalties for not having the proper registration to legally sell tobacco products. Investigators also seized 66 cartons of untaxed cigarettes from a storage unit located at 7266 Henry Clay Boulevard in Liverpool.

All locations face charges for the illegal possession of contraband cigarettes.