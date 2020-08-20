Nearly $90K in grant funding secured for new program at North Country Community College

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) – North Country Community College will receive over $89,700 in Northern Border Regional Commission grant funding.

The funding allows North Country Community College to develop a water and wastewater operator certification program. The program will be created to train applicants needed to fulfill the surplus of available water and wastewater operator positions for the North Country region.

“I’m proud to announce this significant NBRC grant funding for the North Country Community College,” Congresswoman Stefanik said. “This grant will create jobs in our region by creating a program to train applicants in the water and wastewater operator field. I worked to secure this funding by advocating for expanding availability of NBRC grant funding in our region, and I’m proud to deliver this result to my constituents.”

“We are delighted to have been selected by the NBRC for funding this critically important project and are grateful to Congresswoman Stefanik for her support in securing it,” North Country Community College President Joe Keegan said. “As the Congresswoman noted, the project is designed to fill gaps in the water and wastewater workforce, particularly related to education and training. These positions are vital to our North Country communities and intimately tied to their economic development aspirations.” Keegan went onto note “As with so many things at the College, the grant was developed through many partnerships including Town of Keene Supervisor, Joe Pete Wilson, and Essex County’s Office of Community Resources, and their Director, Anna Reynolds, who led the development of the grant. Our heartfelt thanks to all for making this possible!”

