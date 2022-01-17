WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan’s Summit Village and Keep-Home facility will be enforcing a new COVID-19 visitation protocol starting January 17.

According to the Samaritan Health website, the facilities have based their protocol on the core principles of the COVID-19 infection prevention guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both facilities will be screening all who enter to determine if they should not be allowed to enter based on if they have symptoms, have tested positive, or meet the criteria for quarantine.

The screening will take place at the visitor screening station either verbally, or via kiosk. Visitors will be

screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, interaction with COVID-19 known or potentially positive individuals, and have their temperatures taken.

All skilled nursing visitors will also be required to have a negative COVID-19 test result within 24 hours prior to visiting either facility. The facility may provide testing materials on a limited basis dependent on supplies supplied by the Department of Health.

All visitors that are permitted to enter will be required to wear a surgical mask and social distance at least six feet away from others. Cloth masks will not be allowed in the facility. Samaritan also advised residents that weather considerations may affect outdoor visits.

Indoor visitation will be available from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. 7 days a week, however, visitors can only go directly to the resident’s room or a designated visitation area. If a resident’s roommate is unvaccinated or immunocompromised visits will most likely take place somewhere other than their room.

More information about the Samaritan Summit Village and Keep-Home facility’s COVID-19 visitation protocol can be found on the Samaritan Health website.