CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Negotiations are underway between St. Lawrence Health and its nursing union.

On April 19, St. Lawrence Health representatives and the New York State Nursing Association represented nurses met for the 26th bargaining session to reach a new collective bargaining agreement, according to a press release from SLH.

During negotiations, SLH said that nurses discussed the need for a new healthcare option. SLH subsequently put forward an offer that includes the NYSNA Benefits Fund. Specifically Plan B, Employee Premium Option 3 and will be effective January 1, 2024.

SLH also said that its representatives proposed a five-year contract that contemplates annual increases in the contract’s durations and totals 21%. The proposed contract is broken down below:

6% wage increase when the contract is ratified

5% increase in 2024

4% increase in 2025

3% increase in 2026

3% increase in 2027

According to SLH, the session on April 19 was the first that included a mediator from the Federal Mediation Conciliations Service. The use of a mediator was a decision made between the two parties.

SLH released the following statement following the session: