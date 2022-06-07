MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation has named a new associate administrator to run operations and facilities in Massena.

According to GLS, Jeffrey Scharf officially assumed the position on June 5. Scharf now oversees the operations of the U.S. locals and vessel traffic control.

He also leads programs involved with maintaining locks, facilities, and waters, as well as direct vessel speed enforcement activities to balance the needs of shippers, landowners and other stakeholders.

Scharf joined the GLS and 2012 and has led the team responsible for managing Corporation facilities, which include two locks, navigational aids and channels, buildings, grounds, utilities and roadways. He was previously the organization’s Director of Engineering and Maintenance

GLS Deputy Administrator Craig Middlebrook said that Scharf was an ideal fit for the job because of his leadership qualities.

“Jeff has shown an extraordinary commitment to the GLS’s mission and the welfare of its employees,” Middlebrook said in a press release. “In Jeff’s various roles at the GLS over the past 10 years, he has proven himself to be an effective leader and a supportive colleague. Jeff has played a critical role over the last two years in helping to guide the Corporation’s Massena operations through all the challenges and uncertainties that have confronted us during the pandemic. Jeff has the necessary leadership skills and qualifications to lead us forward.”