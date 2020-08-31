New afternoon show featuring ‘Quince,’ coming to TUNES 92.5 and 104.5 FM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — TUNES 92.5 & 104.5 FM has announced a new “Team Tunes” member that will join air waves on weekday afternoons.

The local radio station announced on August 31 that Mykel Quince Myrick will join the team to launch a new afternoon show. “In the Mix with Quince Afternoon,” will be featured weekdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 92.5/104.5 FM and on the station’s website.

“The Tunes Team is excited to see what Mykel can bring to this time slot. We have had a chance to get to know ‘Quince’ pretty well over the years because of his musical talents and performances at the station, but the thing that always spoke loudest to us was Mykel’s constant efforts to bring positive events and messages to the area and help others wherever he can” said General Manager Tim Sweeney. “Mykel always seems to be asking ‘what can I do for my community’ and that is a perspective that we will benefit from greatly.”

According to TUNES, “Quince” is an emcee, writer, performer, front-man for the band ‘Out Chasing Lions’ as well as well as a founding member of ‘HoldownUpstate’, a platform designed to engage community involvement through empowerment in the North Country.

I’ve always loved the culture here at TUNES. As a local musician, they opened their doors and made me feel right at home,” said Quince. “But it is about more than just the music. It’s about utilizing your platform to embrace and uplift your community, and nobody does that better than these guys. I look forward to carrying on the tradition.”

Intrepid Broadcasting, Inc. / TUNES 92.5 & 104.5 FM is a variety formatted FM station(s) located in Watertown, NY, that serves Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.

