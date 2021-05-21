New air quality alert issued for Eastern Lake Ontario region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local residents are continuing to be warned of air quality concerns in the region.

On Friday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos and State Department of Health Commissioner Howard Zucker issued a new Air Quality Health Advisory.

This alert was issued for Western New York, Eastern Lake Ontario and Central New York.

According to the Commissioner’s, the pollutant of concern is ozone as warmer temperatures are leading to the formation of ground-level ozone in the region.

DEC meteorologists issued this advisory as levels of ozone are expected to exceed and Air Quality Index value of 100.

Local residents, especially young children, those who exercise outdoors, involved in vigorous outdoor work and those who have respiratory diseases are reccomended to limit strenuous outdoor physical activity while this advisory remains in effect.

When outdoor levels of ozone are elevated, going indoors will usually reduce your exposure. Individuals experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain or coughing should consider consulting their doctor.

The DEC stated that ozone levels generally decrease at night and can be minimized during daylight hours by curtailment of automobile travel and the use of public transportation where available.

The newest Air Quality Health Advisory will take effect at 11 a.m. and remain in effect through 11 p.m.