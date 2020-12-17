New Akwesasne Family Advocate and Tribal Court Facilities provided by CARES Act

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — New construction has gone up in Akwesasne following support from the CARES Act.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has confirmed that ongoing construction for new Family Advocate and Tribal Court Facilities has been supported by CARES Act funding. According to the tribe, these are the latest efforts to “provide a safe and healthy workplace for workers and clients.”

Previously, the Tribal Court shared a space with the Tribal Police Department at the Tribal Justice Building and the Family Advocate Office was set in a renovated trailer. The Tribe shared that both spaces had an increased risk of COVID-19 transmission, as there was inadequate heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems and limited work and common spaces.

Additionally, a new Family Advocate Building will provide families with more space while experiencing a crisis. The facility is set to be handicap accessible and provide four offices for the Family Advocate, Victim Advocate, and Junior Advocate.

Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Executive Director Tsiorasa Barreiro shared that the new facilities focus on the safety of the community.

“The safety of our colleagues and community members is our top priority,” said Barreiro. “The new buildings help the Court’s and Family Advocate’s staff, as well as the Tribal Police Department who gain new space vacated by the Court.

The projects are taking place along Route 7 in Akwesane. According to the Tribe the projects are either underway or nearly completed. The projects are being completed by the Akwesasne-based contractor Akwesasne Earth Movers.

