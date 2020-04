New application for New Yorkers to apply for Unemployment Insurance

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020 file photo, Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns in New York. Americans are seeking unemployment benefits at unprecedented levels due to the coronavirus, but many are finding more frustration than relief. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK (WWTI) – The New York State Department of Labor today announced the launch of a new application for New Yorkers to apply for traditional Unemployment Insurance or the new COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Prior to today, due to federal guidelines, New Yorkers were required to apply for regular Unemployment Insurance and be rejected before applying for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. With the new application, New Yorkers will be able to simply fill out one form to get the correct benefits.

The Department of Labor has been deploying over 3,100 representatives dedicated to answering unemployment benefit needs seven days a week. The number is up from the 400 who previously manned the Department of Labor call center prior to the pandemic.

According to a release from Governor Cuomo’s office, the Department of Labor has paid approximately $2.2 billion in Unemployment Insurance benefits to 1.1 million New Yorkers since the COVID-19 crisis began and the application call backlog prior to April 8 has been reduced to 4,305 from 275,000.

“I have been unemployed before myself, and I understand the pain, fear and anxiety New Yorkers are facing. The DOL’s mission is to help our neighbors through some of their toughest days, and in the last week we have made great strides in updating our systems,” NYS Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said. “While it appears the coronavirus pandemic is beginning to stabilize — at least from the public health perspective — we know that many New Yorkers are still facing an uncertain economic future, and the Department of Labor will continue to dedicate every resource available to helping New Yorkers weather this storm.”

The updated unemployment benefits application system will determine which unemployment program New Yorkers should apply for and then prompt them to answer a specific set of questions.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, which was included in the Federal CARES Act, provides unemployment benefits for individuals who are ineligible for traditional unemployment insurance.

Examples of those covered by PUA include:

Self-employed New Yorkers;

Independent contractors;

New Yorkers who worked for an app-based company (i.e. “gig workers”)

Farmers;

Those diagnosed with COVID-19 or who have COVD-19 symptoms and are seeking a diagnosis;

Those living with a household member who has been diagnosed with COVID-19;

Those providing care for a family or household member diagnosed with COVID-19;

A primary caregiver for a child unable to attend school or another facility due to COVID-19;

Those unable to reach their place of employment due to an imposed quarantine or because they have been advised by a medical provider to self-quarantine due to COVID-19;

Those scheduled to commence new employment that cannot reach their workplace as a direct result of COVID-19;

Those who became a major breadwinner because the head of their household died from COVID-19;

Those who quit their job as a direct result of COVID-19;

Those whose place of employment closed as a direct result of COVID-19;

Those with insufficient work history and affected by COVID-19; and

New Yorkers otherwise not qualified for regular or extended UI benefits and affected by COVID-19

New Yorkers concerned about food insecurity are reminded that resources are available across the state. Anyone looking for assistance can find a local food bank, including those supported by New York State, by visiting Feeding America’s website here.

New Yorkers seeking to file an unemployment insurance claim should visit labor.ny.gov or call the Telephone Claim Center at 888-209-8124.

Click here to learn more about Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

