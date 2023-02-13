WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New cell sites have been added throughout the North Country, according to a press release from AT&T.

New AT&T cell sites have been added at various locations, including Fort Drum and Watertown. The company says it is boosting network reliability.

Enhancements brought Band 14 to the area, a nation-wide high-quality spectrum reserved by the government specifically for FirstNet, a public safety network.

The company says the enhancement gives first responders on FirstNet access to 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data.

The band can be cleared and locked for only FirstNet subscribers during emergencies, according to AT&T. When not in use by FirstNet subscribers, AT&T customers will have access to the additional coverage and capacity of Band 14.

AT&T added new FirstNet purpose-built cell sites in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, plus 31 other counties in New York, including:

Albany;

Allegany;

Broome;

Cattaraugus;

Chemung;

Chenango;

Clinton;

Columbia;

Delaware;

Dutchess;

Erie;

Essex;

Franklin;

Hamilton;

Herkimer;

Madison;

Niagara;

Oneida;

Onondaga;

Oswego;

Otsego;

Saratoga;

Schoharie;

Schuyler;

Seneca;

Steuben;

Tioga;

Tompkins;

Ulster;

Washington; and

Wyoming.

“At AT&T, we’re continuing to invest in our mobile broadband network in counties and communities across the state to make connections easier for residents, visitors, businesses and first responders throughout New York,” said John Emra, AT&T Atlantic Region President. “These investments add to the quality of life, commercial vitality, public safety, innovative spirit and economic competitiveness across the Empire State.”