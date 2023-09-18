NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul signed three key legislations to support New Yorkers with disabilities.

“It is important to myself and the State of New York that we remain up to date and respectful of individuals at all times, — This legislative package will allow changes to outdated language in our State laws and continues our efforts to help strengthen the rights of all New Yorkers.” Governor Kathy Hochul

Legislation — S.7094/A.6543 — renames the Developmental Disabilities Planning Council to the State Council on Developmental Disabilities and updates its membership to reflect the diversity of the state. The council supports individuals with developmental disabilities through programs that promote self-advocacy, participation, and inclusion in all aspects of community life. The legislation will enable fresh perspectives to be heard on the council by implementing a diverse, rotating membership.

Legislation — S.3313B/A.5879A — updates outdated language used in the private housing law, the public authorities law and the New York State Medical Care Facilities Finance Agency Act.

Legislation — S.4041-A/A.7258-A — replaces certain instances of the words “handicapping conditions” with disabilities related to children with such disabilities, modernizing the New York Education Law to be consistent with the federal law and dignified phrasing conventions.