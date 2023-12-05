CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — Built in 1895, the Carleton Villa on the St. Lawrence River has sat abandoned for over nine decades.

Its first owner, William O. Wyckoff, died after spending one night in the eleven-bedroom house. His family then continued to use the house until 1927.

“The historical significance of the village just can’t be underrated,” Cape Vincent Village Trustee Christine Stark expressed. “So the villa itself has been set as a bit of an eyesore for years now.”

Until 2022 when Florida Real Estate Agent Ronald Clapp bought the mansion for $300,000.

“I think it’s just a great opportunity to give history a new life,” Clapp said in an exclusive interview. “That’s really what I want to do. That’s the end goal above everything else.”

Clapp began working with the Watertown architect firm Aubertine and Currier in August 2023 to restore the villa into a bed-and-breakfast.

“The original drawings don’t exist,” Clapp explained. “So we actually had drones flying around the property, making use of the technology that can covert those photos into not only elevations for the outside, but we had special cameras on the inside to basically create floorplans.”

Aubertine and Currier is currently working on a structural analysis.

However, that’s only part of Clapp’s plan. He recently submitted a special use permit to the Town of Cape Vincent. He’s proposed a “glampground,” which would include dozens of cabins and luxury tents on his 6.9-acre property.

Clapp said the profits from this “glamping” experience would funnel into villa restoration costs.

“There’s a reason that this property was on the market for sale for 15 years. It’s a daunting task,” Clapp stated. “The plan for the income of those, 100% of that was going to go to the restoration of the villa. And that’s why we were trying to do nice cabins to make it so attractive.”

However, the community is not sold. The Town of Cape Vincent held a community meeting on December 4, where many voiced concerns.

“It was just recently that people were made aware of the additional structures, and I just don’t think that was communicated well,” Christine Stark said. “I think especially the residents on Carlton Island deserve more information and more discussion before anything moves forward.”

Clapp said the restoration of the Carleton Villa and proposed campsites would take three to five years. View the full proposed Carleton Villa site plan below.