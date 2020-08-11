New case of COVID-19 in Jefferson County brings total to 214

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Jefferson County today.
There have been 214 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:
- 14,210 total tests
- 13,996 negative results
- 214 positive results
- 196 individuals recovered
- 21 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 644 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 17 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 0 hospitalizations
- 1 COVID-19 related death
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
