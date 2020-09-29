U.S. Department of Army contract to establish new Hangar at Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new contract with the United States Department of Army will help to construct a new Hangar.

The construction of a new UAS Shadow Hangar will be constructed at Fort Drum following a newly announced contract on September 28, 2020.

According to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, this project is expected to be completed by September 25, 2020.

Congresswoman Stefanik stated the following:

“As the Chief advocate for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, I am proud to announce the approval of this much needed facility for our UAS aircraft. The construction of a new hangar will assist Fort Drum with their military readiness capabilities, and I look forward to seeing its completion. I will continue to advocate on behalf of the soldiers and families at Fort Drum.”

